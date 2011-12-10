I miss Lewis to this day. Every time I see a Waffle House (his favorite restaurant) I think of him. He was married four times, as I recall, the last time just before his untimely death. He had many great quotes, but none better than one on the Larry King show. Larry was married many times, Lewis was on his TV show after his second divorce. Larry asked “Lewis do plan to get married again” to which Lewis responded “no, I think I’ll just find a woman I hate and buy her a house”. He WAS the greatest. His best headline was as a college student at UGA. The subject was a injured linebacker at Georgia named Happy Dicks. Try to find, it is a classic!
