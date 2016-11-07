Have Questions? Ask Alex.

Announcements, Blog / Column, Uncategorized

Do you ever wish you had a mentor to give you advice about the business? Sure, we have the Columnist Clubhouse as a place where anyone can go to gather, share and offer support. Of course, you can always post questions there. But people don’t always see every post and let’s face it, maybe you have a question you don’t want to just pitch out there publicly. Or maybe you prefer to stay anonymous. Well, the seasoned columnists in our membership have a solution for you. The National Society of Newspaper Columnists introduces Ask Alex, an advice column for members by members. Alex is the beloved gender-neutral nickname for our logo. Consider Alex an agent if you will, an agent who will seek the right columnist to answer your question in a future newsletter. Have a question? All you have to do is ask! Send questions to NSNCAskAlex@Gmail.com. You must be a member for your question to be considered. Not a member yet? Become one by clicking HERE

