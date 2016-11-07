Have Questions? Ask Alex.

Not sure what to get that columnist or blogger in your life this year? Send them to The National Society of Newspaper Columnist annual conference. It really is the perfect gift. Here are the details. ... See MoreSee Less

2017 Annual Conference

Registration is now open for the 41st annual conference of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. Manchester will see an influx of columnists from all over the country (staff, freelance, syndicated, self-syndicated, independent, and bloggers), June 8-11, 2017. The National Society of Newspaper Columnists (NSNC) announces Manchester, New Hampshire, as the site of its 2017 annual conference. The Radisson Hotel in downtown Manchester is eager to host.

Columnists excel at writing from experience so words will be flying in the blogosphere, on social media, and in print with impressions of New Hampshire from their point-of-view at the NSNC conference. At the conference, “Columnists and bloggers deepen their writing, widen their audience, and learn from the best about writing, having a purpose and being brave,” says syndicated columnist and author Suzette Martinez Standring. Her books, The Art of Column Writing and The Art of Opinion Writing, offer insight into mastering the art of delivering a powerful message in under 500 words. Looking forward to the 2017 conference, she says, “The NSNC continues to enrich my chosen career.”

Mike Morin, New Hampshire native and Vice President of the NSNC, is eager to bring the NSNC conference to his home state. “New Hampshire is a perfect fit for writers with its longtime slogan and ‘Live Free or Die’ culture.”

The slogan is part of a toast that Revolutionary War hero John Stark sent to his comrades when he could not attend a reunion. The full toast “Live Free Or Die; Death Is Not The Worst of Evils” is a sentiment many columnists can take to heart. Whether writing kitchen table conflict like Erma Bombeck or writing from behind enemy lines like Ernie Pyle, a columnist’s freedom to tell the stories of humanity or provide commentaries on the inhumanities of the world are what provide the context of what it collectively means and costs to live free.

“There’s also a lot to see and do in New England once we power down our laptops and lace up our hiking shoes,” says Morin. “It’s also what inevitably sends us back to our laptops full of fresh material to write about.” No matter which view of the state writers see, New Hampshire and the NSNC will no doubt enrich the words written by our many columnist and blogger attendees June 8-11, 2017.