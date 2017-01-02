Will Rogers Award 2017 Nominating Period Open

Nominations for the 2017 Will Rogers Humanitarian Award are now being accepted (application HERE). The award, recognizing a writer whose work has positively affected readers’ lives and produced tangible community

wide benefits, will be presented at the annual NSNC Conference June 8-11 in Manchester, N.H.

Any regularly published newspaper columnist, investigative reporter or feature writer who is not a previous recipient is eligible for the award. Writers may not nominate themselves. Entries must be signed and submitted by the nominator. Deadline is March 31, 2017.

Complete rules and an entry form may be downloaded from the columnists.com website. Also see brief biographies of past recipients, which describe what they have done to merit the award.

The selected nominee is accepted to accept the award in person. The presentation is scheduled for the evening of Friday, June 9. A $500 stipend is given to help defray the cost of attendance at the conference.

Jennifer Rogers Etcheverry, great-granddaughter of Will Rogers, plans to be present to present the award.

The Will Rogers Humanitarian Award program is named for the popular entertainer and columnist of the 1920s and early ’30s, who is remembered for his humanitarian activities as well as his enduring wit and wisdom.

Anyone with questions may direct them to Robert L. Haught, coordinator of the program, at willrogersok@gmail.com.