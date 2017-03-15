Annual Contest Deadline Extended

"The cavemen had it right-- their column contests were conducted on clay tablets. Technology is great...when it works. Well, we've had some challenges this year, and so we're extended the deadline for the 2017 NSNC Column Contest to Friday, March 31."

This is good to read. Remember NSNC has their own advice column (Ask Alex) where columnists, bloggers, and serial essayists who are members can get advice from seasoned columnists.

"Long a regular feature in newspapers, magazines, and online, the advice-column format has stood the test of time better than most classic newspaper staples, weathering the rise of the radio, the internet, and livestreaming. In fact, topical publications and social media have yielded an array of columns that cater to different audiences and niche inquiries—among them are Savage Love, which offers sex advice; Captain Awkward, which caters to geek and nerd culture; and the blog Ask A Manager, which tackles questions on work inquiries and etiquette."

