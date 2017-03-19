Find Your Literary Agent at NSNC 2017

Have you written a book?

First, find out how pitches and the types of books compel professional representation from the NSNC’s first-ever Literary Agents/Publishers’ Panel on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the NSNC annual conference at the Manchester Radisson in NH. Direct questions will be taken from the audience.

Afterwards, a limited number of ten-minute meetings, one-on-one with an agent or publisher, will be available. FREE to all registered NSNC conference attendees, however, dues-paying NSNC members will be given priority. Signup information to be sent out soon directly to attendees. First come, first serve.

If you don’t land a slot, the agents and publishers will be available for conversation during the NSNC Book Festival, which will be open to the public following the Saturday sessions. Join us to meet, greet, and mingle.

It’s your chance to hear and meet the following accomplished literary agents. (Note: more may be added to the panel and will be announced later.)

MEET LITERARY AGENTS AT NSNC 2017 CONFERENCE

JENNY BENT represents over 25 New York Times best-selling authors. In 2009, she founded The Bent Agency, after serving as VP of Trident Media Group, one of the world’s largest literary agencies. The Bent Agency represents literary and commercial adult, YA, and middle grade fiction as well as memoir, humor, women’s fiction, crime/suspense, and select narrative non-fiction. Visit www.thebentagency.com

LUCY CLELAND is a Literary Agent and the Dramatic Rights Manager at Kneerim & Williams. She works with a variety of new and established authors and particularly enjoys reading and working on unconventional cultural history, contemporary narrative nonfiction, biographies of women’s lives, literary fiction, and YA with magnetic characters. She’s drawn to the lives of creatives and rebels, questions about identity and inheritance, Southern voices, and anything about food. Founded in 1990, Kneerim & Williams is a full-service literary and dramatic rights agency based in Boston that represents a wide range of authors, including New York Times best-selling novelists, prize-winning historians, scientists, and journalists. Visit www.kwlit.com

SAM HIYATE is founder and president of The Rights Factory, Inc, a literary agency in Toronto since 2004. The genres of business, commercial upmarket, crime, literary fiction, memoir, non-fiction, and thriller particularly interest him. His industry experience began in 1990 with literary magazines and running a micropublisher, and later he launched the literary division of The Lanvin Agency in 2003. The Rights Factory represents a large roster of award winning authors in all categories. He loves to discover distinct and compelling voices. Visit http://therightsfactory.com

Literary agent LORIN REES (Rees Literary Agency in Boston), is interested in literary fiction, business books, self-help, science, history, psychology and narrative non-fiction. Mr. Rees serves on the Board of Directors for Salamander Literary Journal and is on the advisory board of the Southern New Hampshire MFA program. He has brought to fruition a number of critically acclaimed books. The Rees Literary Agency was founded in 1983. www.reesagency.com

