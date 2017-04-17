Happy National Columnists Day!

In honor of the anniversary of columnist Ernie Pyle’s death, we are celebrating columnists everywhere and of every type via social media with this hashtag #IAmAColumnist.

It doesn’t cost any money, just a moment to show your appreciation and stand in solidarity with other columnists – your tribe. Bloggers. Vloggers. Traditional newspaper columnists. Whether you write about food, family, politics, or gardening; whether you do it with humor or in all seriousness, We welcome you as part of our tribe.