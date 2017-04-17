Happy National Columnists Day!

In honor of the anniversary of columnist Ernie Pyle’s death, we are celebrating columnists everywhere and of every type via social media with this hashtag #IAmAColumnist.
It doesn’t cost any money, just a moment to show your appreciation and stand in solidarity with other columnists – your tribe. Bloggers. Vloggers. Traditional newspaper columnists. Whether you write about food, family, politics, or gardening; whether you do it with humor or in all seriousness, We welcome you as part of our tribe.
A selfie for social media says to the world #IAmAColumnist. Tag us @NSNCgroup on Twitter and we will retweet. Or post to Facebook and tag our page so we can share with our followers and include it here in our slideshow. Create your own or download our blank template HERE or our blogger template HERE
On this day, we stand together and post in honor of Ernie Pyle – who lost his life while in the field – and say #IAmAColumnist.
