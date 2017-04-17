Happy National Columnists Day!

Thank you for a fantastic 2017 celebration! See the photos collected below. If we missed your photo please send it to me so I can add it to the collection!
In honor of the anniversary of columnist Ernie Pyle’s death, we celebrate columnists everywhere and of every type via social media with this hashtag #IAmAColumnist.
Together we show our appreciation and stand in solidarity with other columnists – our tribe. Bloggers. Vloggers. Traditional newspaper columnists. Whether we write about food, family, politics, or gardening; whether we do it with humor or in all seriousness, all are welcome.
It’s Simple:
Post A selfie for social media says to the world #IAmAColumnist. Tag us @NSNCgroup on Twitter and we will retweet. Or post to Facebook and tag our page so we can share with our followers and include it here in our slideshow. Create your own or download our blank template HERE or our blogger template HERE
On this day, we stand together and post in honor of Ernie Pyle – who lost his life while in the field – and say #IAmAColumnist.
Here’s a Look at 2017 National Columnists Day!
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Best National Columnists Day celebration ever. Way to go Bonnie and Lisa.