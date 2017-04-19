What The Hell Just Happened?

A Political Roundtable The 2017 conference in Manchester, NH, June 8-11 , includes a political roundtable on Friday afternoon from 2:00 to 2:50 p.m. that will discuss all that has happened in this oddity of a political season. The 2017 conference in Manchester, NH,, includes aroundtable on Friday afternoon fromthat will discuss all that has happened in this oddity of aseason. Emmy award winning Scott Spradling will moderate this discussion. Spradling is a former reporter, anchor and political director for WMUR-TV in Manchester, NH. While covering national politics , he worked with and earned the respect of Charlie Gibson, Wolf Blitzer and Ted Koppel. In 2001, Scott was the first local reporter to interview President George W Bush in the Oval Office, soon after his inauguration. And in 2007, Scott was the first New Hampshire reporter to interview then-Senator Barack Obama, on his very first campaign trip to the Granite State. Jill Lawrence is commentary editor and a columnist at USA TODAY, and author of the 2017 book, The Art of the Political Deal: How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock. A former columnist for Creators Syndicate, U.S. News & World Report and The Associated Press, she has won National Press Club, Sigma Delta Chi and National Headliner awards for her writing. Her positions have included managing editor for politics at National Journal; senior correspondent at Politics Daily; national political correspondent at USA TODAY, and national political writer for the AP. Her work has also appeared online in Politico Magazine, The Week, The Daily Beast and The Atlantic.

James Pindell is a political reporter at The Boston Globe who focused on the 2016 presidential race. The Washington Post called him the “Insider’s Insider” for his coverage of New Hampshire politics and he is the only reporter to cover both the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary as a beat for local outlets.