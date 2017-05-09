Special thanks to THE CURRIER MUSEUM OF ART!

FREE entrance is granted to NSNC attendees on Thursday, June 8 and on Sunday, June 11, 2017. NSNC attendee names will be given to the museum’s front desk. Hours of operation: Thursday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 p.m. (Jazz Brunch opens at 10 a.m. and requires separate payment. Likewise the Zimmerman House requires separate reservations since that tour is very limited.) The Currier Museum is located at 150 Ash Street in Manchester. (www.currier.org)

NSNC, enjoy the following exhibits, events, and more at the Museum:

Soo Sunny Park: BioLath (very cool, contemporary work).

Snakes and Swans: Varujan Boghosian (2D and 3D works filled with mythological imagery and visual puns).

Stay afterwards to enjoy lunch in the Winter Garden Café.

Jazz Brunch

Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious brunch teamed with live jazz. For the full menu, visit currier.org/visit/cafe. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 603.669.6144, x191. $19.95 for adults; $6.95 for children 10 and under; $8.95 continental only. Price does not include general admission.

ARTalk: Artist and Curator

Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.

Join artist Varujan Boghosian as he discusses his work with Curator Kurt Sundstrom.

Zimmerman House Focus Tour: Celebrating 150 Years of Frank Lloyd Wright

Sunday, June 11, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Frank Lloyd Wright was born 150 years ago on June 8, 2017. Come celebrate his life and unique style with a tour of the Zimmerman House focusing on Wright’s career and how the Zimmerman House fits into design history. #FLW150