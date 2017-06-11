Announcing NSNC 2017 Column Writing Contest Winners

Congratulations!
Category A: General Interest, print over 50,000 circulation
First Place: Helen Ubinas, Philadelphia Daily News
Second Place: Mike Newall, Philadelphia Media Network
Third Place: Jesse Rifkin, Boxoffice Magazine, USA Today, LA Times
Category B: Humor, print, over 50,000 circulation
First Place: Irv Erdos, San Diego Union Tribune
Second Place: Leah Eskin, Chicago Tribune
Third Place: Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel
Honorable Mentions
Theodore Decker, The Columbus Dispatch
Joyce Wadler, New York Times
Betsy Bitner, Albany Times Union
Category C: General Interest, print under 50,000 circulation
First Place: Steve Damish, The Enterprise
Second Place: Rini Jeffers, The Chronicle-Telegram
Third Place: Gary Yordon, Tallahasee Democrat
Honorable Mentions:
Jeff Katz, STYLE Weekly
Kevin McKeever, The Stamford Advocate
Ken Tingley, The Post-Star
Category D: Humor, print under 50,0000 circulation
First Place: Jessica Leigh Lebos, Connect Savannah
Second Place: Teresa Santoski, The Telegraph
Third Place: Judy Epstein, Blank Slate Media
Category E: General Interest, Online, Blog, Multimedia Over 100,000 unique visitors
First Place: Glenn Greenwald, The Intercept
Second Place: Timothy L. O’Brien, Bloomberg
Third Place: Susan Antilla, TheStreet
Honorable Mentions
Jill Lawrence, USA TODAY
Mohamad Bazzi, Reuters
Category F: General Interest, Online, Blog, Multimedia, Under 100,000 unique visitors
First Place: Lee Gaitan, The Bounce Back Blog
Second Place: Paul Willcott, Adirondack Daily Enterprise
Third Place: Molly Stevens, Blog: Shallow Reflections
Honorable Mentions:
Nancy Colasurdo, Blog: Unfettered Expression
Christine Wolf, “ChicagoNow”, Riding The Waves
Category G: Humor – Online, Blog and Multimedia Columns Over 50,000 Monthly Unique Visitors
First Place: Dawn Weber, The Huffington Post
Second Place: Elaine Ambrose, The Huffington Post
Third Place: Lisa Sugarman, Marblehead (MA) Reporter
Category H: Humor – Online, Blog and Multimedia Columns Under 50,000 Monthly Unique Visitors
First Place: David Jaffe, Blog, Sleeping Between Giants
Second Place: Jason Graves, Blog, What’s Wrong with Daddy?
Third Place: Norine Dworkin-McDaniel, Blog, The Science of Parenthood
Honorable Mention:
Stephanie Lewis, Blog, Once Upon Your Prime
Congrats to all winners. Why were there no honorable mentions in some categories?