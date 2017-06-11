Sitting Duck Award NSNC17

President Donald Trump’s volcanic Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has won this year’s “Sitting Duck Award” from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.

“It was a landslide,” said NSNC President Lisa Smith Molinari, “at least in the NSNC Electoral College.”

The society gives this award annually to the person or subject that is the easiest subject for a columnist to write about on a slow news day. Trump himself won the award in 2015.

“If all else fails,” Molinari explained, “columnists everywhere know they merely have to see what the president tweeted overnight, and the columns about that almost write themselves. In fact, all of us look forward to writing a column about what the president will tweet about this terrific honor, even though he ignored his selection as the 2015 recipient.”

The NSNC held its annual conference at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester from Thursday through Sunday. Winners of more significant awards are posted on the group’s website, www.columnists.com.