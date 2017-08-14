2018 NSNC CINCINNATI CONFERENCE SITE SELECTED

Next year, the City of Seven Hills will be easy on our bills!

The NSNC is happy to announce that our 2018 conference will be held at the Kingsgate Marriott Conference Center at the University of Cincinnati , 151 Goodman Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Mark your calendars for Thursday-Sunday, June 7-10, 2018.

The special NSNC room rate will be $109/night.

For comparison, the regular rate for that time of year would be $179/night, so our attendees will enjoy sizable savings. For guests with cars, the additional self-park charge will be $10/night.

The block of 45 rooms likely will sell out as it did for New Hampshire. So why not make your room reservation now? You can always cancel much later.

Through our 2018 Conference Chair Bonnie Feldkamp, plans are underway that will include Cincinnati’s famous Graeter’s Ice Cream and, hopefully, the nearby Cincinnati Zoo. As always, a terrific speakers’ lineup is guaranteed, so stay tuned. And, of course, our great tradition of the NSNC hospitality suite continues.

Looking forward to the NSNC holding court in “The Queen City” in 2018.