Ask Alex: Hoping for a Tax Break

I bought a weight-loss gadget and then ended up writing about my experience for my lifestyle column. Can I write off the cost of the gadget as a business expense even though it wasn’t purchased with that intent? Sincerely, Hoping for a Tax Break

This Month, NSNC Vice President Chris Carosa answers:

Dear Hoping for a Tax Break, So, here’s the thing about answering tax questions – there are just way too many personal variables to offer a definitive answer. That’s why CPAs get paid the big bucks. If you don’t have a tax advisor, you should get one. And by “tax advisor” I mean a real live human, not a robot or piece of software – not that there’s anything wrong with robots (after all, the machines will one day rule us all, and it’s always a good idea to stay on the good side of your future overlords). That being said, it’s also probably a good idea to know how to explain your situation to the tax advisor. For example, are you using this gadget for personal use or did it end up being used only for the purpose of writing the article? The way you have used it may determine what, if anything, you can claim as a business expense. The other important thing you’ll need to explain is the exact nature of how your writing business is set up. Is it a Schedule C? Is it formally organized as either an LLC or a corporation? This can also determine what (and when) deductions can be made. Hope this helps. Remember, don’t take any tax advice from me, only use a professional.

Christopher Carosa, errant author, publisher of Mendon-Honoeye Falls-Lima Sentinel, and embedded journalist/Chief Contributing Editor at FiduciaryNews.com

