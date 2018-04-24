Ask Alex: Who Owns My Columns?

Dear Alex:

I have been working hard on my book. It’s a compilation of about 80 of my columns from the last seven years. However, when I uploaded the completed manuscript to my preferred self-publishing software, it was flagged because the content “is freely available on the web” and they were “unable to verify your publication rights over this material.” What should I do? I have a launch planned in a few weeks!

Signed,

Launch Party Pooper

This month’s column is answered by former NSNC President and humor columnist Jerry Zezima

Dear Launch Party Pooper,

According to my lawyer, who is in jail, you have a case. My lawyer had a case, then got behind the wheel, which is why he is in jail. Still, if you wrote the column as a freelancer, you own your material. If you were on staff, get the paper’s permission to reprint the columns. Either way, you shouldn’t have a problem. I had a problem with my third book when the publisher questioned whether I owned my material, even though I wrote it as a freelancer, because one of the places it ran was the Huffington Post, which had confusing contractual wording about rights. I convinced the publisher that the material was, indeed, mine and the book was published. Since then, the Huffington Post has stopped accepting freelance material. Another problem solved. If you want to talk more about it, don’t call my lawyer. The warden won’t let you through.

Good Luck with the launch!

Jerry Zezima

***

Jerry Zezima, humor columnist for The Stamford Advocate in Connecticut , is syndicated by the Tribune News Service. Zezima is the author of three books: Leave It to Boomer: A Look at Life, Love and Parenthood by the Very Model of the Modern Middle-Age Man, The Empty Nest Chronicles: How to Have Fun (and Stop Annoying Your Spouse) After the Kids Move Out, and Grandfather Knows Best: A Geezer’s Guide to Life, Immaturity, and Learning How to Change Diapers All Over Again .

Have Questions? Ask Alex

Do you ever wish you had a mentor to give you advice about the business? Sure, we have the Columnist Clubhouse as a place where anyone can go to gather, share and offer support. Of course, you can always post questions there. But people don’t always see every post and let’s face it, maybe you have a question you don’t want to just pitch out there publicly. Or maybe you prefer to stay anonymous. Well, the seasoned columnists in our membership have a solution for you. The National Society of Newspaper Columnists introduces Ask Alex, an advice column for members by members. Alex is the beloved gender-neutral nickname for our logo. Consider Alex an agent if you will, an agent who will seek the right columnist to answer your question in a future newsletter. Have a question? All you have to do is ask! Send questions to NSNCAskAlex@Gmail.com.

Recent Questions Answered:

Man of Many Words: Word Count Matters

Free Trail and Error: Getting Paid for Your Column

Stuck in a Writing Rut