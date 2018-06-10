2018 NSNC Column Writing Contest Winners

Congratulations to our Winners! I you are interested in reading the judges comments you can find those HERE. Also, Thank you to our wonderful panel of judges.
And the winners are…
CATEGORY A: General Interest, Print publications over 50,000 circulation
First Place: Mike Newall, Philadelphia Media
Second Place: Rick Telander, Chicago Sun Times
Third Place: Markos Kounalakis, MarkosKounalakis.com
Honorable Mentions
Amanda Beam, The Courier Journal
Rob Cuthbert, Freelance Journalist
CATEGORY B: General Interest, print publications under 50,000 circulation
First Place: Malcolm Gibson, Galveston Daily News
Second Place: Rebecca Regnier, Monroe Evening News
Third Place: Amanda Beam,News and Tribune
Honorable Mention
Ken Tingley, The Post Star
CATEGORY C: General Interest, online, blog and multimedia columns – Over 100,000 monthly unique visitors
First Place: Richard Parker, Dallas Morning News
Second Place: Shannon Shelton Miller, ShannonSheltonMiller.com
Third Place: Helen Ubinas, Philadelphia Daily News
Honorable Mentions:
Rob Cuthbert, USA Today, NY Times, NY Daily News
Louis Profeta, LinkedIn
CATEGORY D: General Interest, online, blog and multimedia columns under 100,000 monthly unique visitors
First Place: Derrick Z. Jackson, Union for Concerned Scientists and ESPN’s The Undefeated
Second Place: Sheri Saretsky, Mothering Marriage and Menopause
Third Place: Chandra Bozelko, The Prison Diaries
Honorable Mentions:
David Cay Johnston, DCReport.org
Annette Januzzi Wick, AnnetteJanuzziWick.com
CATEGORY E: Humor – print publications over 50,000 circulation
First Place: Joyce J. Wadler, New York Times
Second Place: Leah Eskin, The Chicago Tribune
Third Place: Curtis Honeycutt, GateHouse Media
Honorable Mentions
Dana Millbank, The Washington Post
Saralee Perel, Cape Cod Times
CATEGORY F: Humor – print publications under 50,000 circulation
First Place: Lisa Smith Molinari, Stars and Stripes
Second Place: Kathy Eliscu, Maine Today
Third Place: Paul Lander, Humor Times
CATEGORY G: Humor – online, blog and multimedia columns over 50,000 monthly unique visitors
First Place: Debra Klein, The Boston Globe
Second Place: Russell Frank, StateCollege.com
Third Place: Jason Graves, Kilgore News Herald
CATEGORY H: Humor – online, blog and multimedia columns Under 50,000 monthly unique visitors
First Place: Dave Jaffe, Blog, Sleeping Between Giants
Second Place: Kathryn Mayer, KathrynMayer.com
Third Place: Tracy Beckerman, Mahopac News
Honorable Mentions:
Elaine Ambrose, ElaineAmbrose.com
Lori Duff, Lori Duff Writes
Congrats