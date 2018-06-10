2018 NSNC Column Writing Contest Winners

Congratulations to our Winners! I you are interested in reading the judges comments you can find those HERE. Also, Thank you to our wonderful panel of judges.

 

And the winners are…

CATEGORY A: General Interest, Print publications over 50,000 circulation

 

First Place:  Mike Newall, Philadelphia Media

Second Place: Rick Telander, Chicago Sun Times

Third Place: Markos Kounalakis, MarkosKounalakis.com

Honorable Mentions

Amanda Beam, The Courier Journal

Rob Cuthbert, Freelance Journalist

 

CATEGORY B: General Interest, print publications under 50,000 circulation

First Place:  Malcolm Gibson, Galveston Daily News

Second Place:  Rebecca Regnier, Monroe Evening News

Third Place: Amanda Beam,News and Tribune

Honorable Mention

Ken Tingley, The Post Star

 

CATEGORY C:  General Interest, online, blog and multimedia columns – Over 100,000 monthly unique visitors

First Place: Richard Parker, Dallas Morning News

Second Place: Shannon Shelton Miller, ShannonSheltonMiller.com

Third Place: Helen Ubinas, Philadelphia Daily News

Honorable Mentions:

Rob Cuthbert, USA Today, NY Times, NY Daily News

Louis Profeta, LinkedIn

 

CATEGORY D: General Interest, online, blog and multimedia columns under 100,000 monthly unique visitors

First Place:  Derrick Z. Jackson, Union for Concerned Scientists and ESPN’s The Undefeated

Second Place: Sheri Saretsky, Mothering Marriage and Menopause

Third Place: Chandra Bozelko, The Prison Diaries

Honorable Mentions:

David Cay Johnston, DCReport.org

Annette Januzzi Wick, AnnetteJanuzziWick.com

 

CATEGORY E: Humor – print publications over 50,000 circulation

First Place:  Joyce J. Wadler, New York Times

Second Place:  Leah Eskin, The Chicago Tribune

Third Place: Curtis Honeycutt, GateHouse Media

Honorable Mentions

Dana Millbank, The Washington Post

Saralee Perel, Cape Cod Times

 

CATEGORY F:  Humor – print publications under 50,000 circulation

First Place:  Lisa Smith Molinari, Stars and Stripes

Second Place:  Kathy Eliscu, Maine Today

Third Place:  Paul Lander, Humor Times

 

CATEGORY G: Humor – online, blog and multimedia columns over 50,000 monthly unique visitors

First Place: Debra Klein, The Boston Globe

Second Place:  Russell Frank, StateCollege.com

Third Place:  Jason Graves, Kilgore News Herald

 

CATEGORY H: Humor – online, blog and multimedia columns Under 50,000 monthly unique visitors

First Place:  Dave Jaffe, Blog, Sleeping Between Giants

Second Place: Kathryn Mayer, KathrynMayer.com

Third Place:  Tracy Beckerman, Mahopac News

Honorable Mentions:

Elaine Ambrose, ElaineAmbrose.com

Lori Duff, Lori Duff Writes

