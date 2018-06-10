NSNC Column Writing Contest 2018 – Judges’ Comments

Thank you to our awesome judges! Here are there comments for our 2018 winners.

General interest category over 50,000

 

First Place

Mike Newall

The best Metro columnists can write about anything and find the angle that makes the subject soar.  Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Newall is as good as it gets with that. Example: His column about a long-time city bakery and it’s founding family. Newall focuses on the old wooden table in the bakery that has held and seen so much.

 But the best of his best is a column about a celebrity death pool organized in a South Philly food market.  Pick out of a hat, or a salami bag, the name of the next elderly celebrity to die and you win the bucks. Debbie Reynolds paid off $850.  Macabre? You bet. But Newall crafts this black humor piece with a gentle touch in between outright laughs. Many newspaper writers would kill (maybe not such a good word choice) for a story idea like this. Newall not only found it, he delivered it with line after line of humor like  “Betty White is the Secretariat” in this pool. “Mikey Inquirer,” as the food market customers call him, writes this column like Jimmy Breslin with a bit of Damon Runyan thrown in. But heck, Newall is better than Breslin. I LOVED this column. I love Mike Newall!

Second Place

RICK TELANDER

There are many technical reasons why Rick Telander and this entry probably shouldn’t be awarded a prize for general interest newspaper column. First he’s a sports columnist. And then the 3 pieces entered are all about the same subject.  And are they even columns? But forget the technicalities. This series is so strong it should win an award for every contest it’s entered in. “A Season Under The Gun” of which 3 parts were entered in this contest is what feature column writing is all about. Telander goes far beyond sports writing when he follows the basketball team from the most violent high school in Chicago. As he writes, “if you want a ground zero in Chicago’s world of violence… you can’t go wrong with Orr…”  Orr Academy Public High School has only 400 students – in a building made for 2100. It’s where basketball athletes weight/ height are listed from their arrest records, and where a player can report it’s worse to be stabbed than shot – since he’s endured both. Telander’s vignettes, quotes, descriptions just flow, and then this team- this school that he writes about for a full season wins the State basketball championship! Wow. So after Telander gets his book contract or movie contract for this incredible series of columns, hopefully he’ll remember the first joy he received from it —  that incredible feeling in finding the perfect subject, and reporting and writing the bajingies out of it.

Third Place

Markos Kounalakis

When a column teaches you something, you know its creator is worth reading. Kounalakis’s world affairs columns not only offer strong prose and strong opinions, they offer an education. What to do with all the Confederate monuments? Kounalakis suggests doing like former communist countries like Hungary have done.  Make a Memento Park—a museum and grounds to display them all. Interesting idea with a history lesson thrown in. His other two entries are just as thought provoking. Why was there no outpouring of world aid after Hurricane Harvey as there was after Katrina? Kounalakis has his theory. And the challenges of devising an election process for Russia’s Putin?  Voter apathy is one. For as Kounalakis says “who wants to vote for a guy who’s already won?” Well-done Markos Kounalakis.

Honorable Mention

Rob Cuthbert

An army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, freelancer Cuthbert offers insightful columns on veteran  subjects like the transgender ban and mental health support for young soldiers. We should be reading more about Veteran issues, and Rob Cuthbert has the talent to write about it. Are you listening syndicate managers? This writer needs a weekly column.

Honorable Mention

Amanda Beam

Simple, yet poignant, Beam’s columns about life in Kentucky and Indiana – the challenge of keeping farmers, a husband and wife who adopt only to have the wife die, and those who suffered childhood abuse  — are all well written and perceptive.

General Interest (Print – Publications — Under 50,000 circulation)

First Place

Malcolm Gibson

His columns read like you’re talking to an old friend. I wish he was my neighbor.

Second Place

Rebecca Regnier

Fun, sassy style

Third Place

Amanda Beam

Hers is a compassionate look at the world around us.

Honorable Mention

Ken Tingley

No comments

 

General Interest (Online, Blog, and Multimedia Columns — Over 100,000 Monthly Unique Visitors)

First Place

Richard Parker

Richard Parker had me at “the Texas Legislature is transfixed by toilets.” He provides a clear analysis with sharp writing about the slowing economic growth in Texas, its broad impact, and lawmakers distraction with cultural politics rather than economic realities. His voice engages the audiences and challenges the to face problems with state government obsessed with bathroom bills, evolution v. creationism, bigotry and racism. Found myself laughing at his sharp wit, and irritated with his targets. His Voice carried over from one column to the next.

Second Place

Shannon Shelton Miller

Shannon Shelton Miller has a lively and conversational tone on subjects of motherhood and family – the problems and pains of breastfeeding; anxieties when her mixed-race son starts to notice skin color and make associations as a toddler; and her sports bonds with her deceased father. She approaches sensitive subjects thoughtfully and directly, putting the reader at ease to engage honestly.

Third Place

Helen Ubiñas

Helen has a powerful voice that takes issues of race and politics head on – pointing out the racism behind AP’s delayed response in separating persons from their disease when heroin became a white problem. She tackles the explicit racism contradicted by denials of being a racist because grand kids are bi-racial. She gets to the heart of race issues, and took a reflexive look at expectations of reporters of color. Always an engaging read.

Honorable Mention

Rob Cuthbert

The Berghdal sentence piece was incredible – told a story that has not seen a lot of light – the reason why Berghdal had left his post – to blow whistle on perceived incompetence. Furthermore, he describes the utter squalor and torture he endured while gathering intelligence useful intelligence. Column really sheds new light on a case that had not been so thoughtfully interrogated before.

Honorable Mention

Louis Profeta

Louis is a natural storyteller and brings his background as an ER doctor to show the grittiness of dealing with opiod addicts, a suicidal eldery person, and frat boys that mix alcohol and pills. He brings his medical expertise and natural storytelling together quite well.

General Interest (Online, Blog, and Multimedia Columns — Under 100,000 Monthly Unique Visitors)

First Place

Derrick Z. Jackson

Derrick Z. Jackson writes with grace and clarity on topics that matter: Good science can save threatened species. Maybe. Bad science can imperil the nation’s children. Certainly. Disproportionate investment in student athletes rather than students in general can be insidiously unfair, particularly when some of those student athletes are black and some of those students in general are also black.

Second Place

Sheri Saretsky

Certainly old age isn’t for sissies, but as Sheri Saretsky reminds us – through wit and sly self-deprecation – middle age isn’t either, particularly for American women. But there is contentment and satisfaction in raising sons and melding families and dealing with physicians who aren’t always able to make the crucial distinction between depression and Depression.

Third Place

Chandra Bozelko

For years Chandra Bozelko has won audiences – and awards – for writing from the inside about the indignities and the outrages endemic to the U.S. prison system. But she reasons with subtlety and judgment, willing to point out that not every prisoner complaint is justified, strengthening her case for the very great many that are.

Humor (Print – Publications — Over 50,000 circulation)

First Place

Joyce J. Wadler

Wadler’s writing is flat-out hysterical. She’s adept at creating dialogue, protracted asides and imaginary scenes to dig out all the humor in a topic. Her treatment of sometimes serious topics is revealing and empathetic, and she doesn’t shy away from bringing an edge to her humor . She should be an inspiration to aspiring humor writers everywhere.

Second Place

Leah Eskin

Eskin takes what could a dull, predictable recipe feature and turns it into an entertaining and amusing riff inspired by food. She moves quickly in a small space and doesn’t fail to bring around to the point at the end. A great example of using humor in an unexpected place.

Third Place

Curtis Honeycutt

Honeycutt takes a potentially dry subject and makes it lively and even entertaining, while straightforwardly helpful to the reader. Could go a big bigger with the humor but not if it gets off-track.

Honorable Mention

Dana Milbank

The Bezos column is a truly funny concept. With the others, the humor would benefit from moving beyond sarcasm and going bigger. Best line: “I’m not talking about the 75 percent under the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia, known for its world-leading production of parking tickets.”

Honorable Mention

Saralee Perel

Uses humor very well for a personal lifestyle column, very Erma-like at times, but tends to abandon humor at the end for a warm and fuzzy conclusion that drags the humor down.

Humor (Print – Publications — Under 50,000 circulation)

First Place

Lisa Smith Molinari

Molinari has a great grasp of using the small to explain the big. Loved Alexa as “a can of tuna,” the popcorn in the bra and the crabs running amok on the dock. Maybe because I’m a woman in my 50s with grown children, I just “got” where she was going in her columns and enjoyed the big-hearted humor along the way.

Second Place

Kathy Eliscu

Eliscu is a polished storyteller with great timing and a pro’s ability to take the tried-and-true (Hallmark movies, Siri, absurd car trips) and make them fresh and fun again.

Third Place

Paul Lander

Lander’s got a great bead on the national political scene with his “Ripping the Headlines” column. Some really good riffs on Trump & Co. — and every other hiccup on the national scene. Quick and clever reads.

Humor (Online, Blog, and Multimedia Columns — Over 50,000 Monthly Unique Visitors)

First Place

Debra A. Klein

Debra is laugh-out-loud funny. Her ‘Equifax Qwik Kredit Repair Tutorial’ was especially witty, relatable and a pleasure to read … especially as someone who has been through an experience like that.

Second Place

Russell Frank

Russell has a wonderful sense of humor and really connects with the reader. His French Farce Airbnb escapade was an especially funny read, and I loved his detail and play on words.

Third Place

Jason Graves

Jason does an excellent job of taking universal experiences that happen to all of us and finding a way to put an original spin on them for a very enjoyable chuckle.

Humor (Online, Blog, and Multimedia Columns — Under 50,000 Monthly Unique Visitors)

First Place

Dave Jaffe

Writing humor is a far cry from being funny in person. I think it is safe to say, you are proficient at both.

Second Place

Kathryn Mayer

Your writing style is wonderful. My favorite is “Locked and loaded: what breasts and guns have in common.”

Third Place

Tracy Beckerman

Your voice and style are definitely a fun read. Your life is very relatable, and you can find humor everywhere.

Honorable Mention

Elaine Ambrose

Your entries were very good. Your sense of self and sense of humor go hand-in-hand.

Honorable Mention

Lori Duff

Lori, I really enjoyed reading your entries. Choosing the placement of all the entrants was very difficult. “I Hate My Son” struck a chord for sure.

