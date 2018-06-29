NSNC Statement on Capital Gazette shooting

Fellow Columnists:

The National Society of Newspaper Columnists wishes to express its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to all those touched by yesterday’s tragic events in Annapolis. We continue to recognize the uncommon bravery exhibited by columnists and all journalists who regularly place their names on articles, columns, and mastheads for all to see. The tragic death of Rob Hiaasen is particularly painful because he was one of us, a columnist, and his brother Carl Hiaasen received the NSNC Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Most Sincerely,

Chris Carosa

NSNC President