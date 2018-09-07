In Support of Cincinnati

The NSNC visited Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2018 annual conference. We had the honor of getting to know some of the columnists of the Cincinnati Enquirer. They joined us as colleagues and together we celebrated the accomplishments of award-winning columnists as well as discussed some of the challenges we face in today’s industry. Unfortunately yesterday Cincinnati columnists were faced with one of the hardest parts of the job – responding to a mass shooting their city. Three innocent people are dead. Two more are wounded. Our hearts go out to Cincinnati. The community welcomed us and we grew quite fond of them during our visit.