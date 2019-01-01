The 2019 Annual NSNC Column Writing Contest Is Open!

Are you excited?

Read the rules , gather your best columns, and enter!

Dallas Morning News’ Watchdog Dave Lieber returns to emcee the 2019 awards event. It is the “Oscars of column writing” and the grand finale of the NSNC’s annual conference happening this year in Buffalo, New York, June 20-23, 2019 .

See this year’s lineup Here.

There’s eight different categories and 24 chances to place. Plus, Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Kathleen Parker will be the evening’s keynote speaker and guest of honor.