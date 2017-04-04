‘#IAMaColumnist’: NSNC’s campaign for Columnists’ Day 2017

Is it occupying a weekly space on page seven of the newspaper? Is it blogging? Is it a regular spot in the local Patch? Is it a monthly feature in a regional magazine? Is it a series of opinion pieces on a news website? Is it a regular video log on YouTube or a podcast series? Is it a recurring feature in an organizational newsletter? Is it occupying a weekly space on page seven of the newspaper? Is it blogging? Is it a regular spot in the local Patch? Is it a monthly feature in a regional magazine? Is it a series of opinion pieces on a news website? Is it a regular video log on YouTube or a podcast series? Is it a recurring feature in an organizational newsletter?

The answer is, “Yes.” Columnists are all these things and more.

In today’s vast alternative media landscape, there have never been more forms of the art of column writing. Arguably, anyone who writes short-form serial essays, regardless of the medium, is a columnist. Column content varies from opinion to political analysis to sports to critiques to advice to humor to gossip to spiritual to hyper-local news and beyond.