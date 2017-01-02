Up to 40 Chances to Place! By Cathy Turney Contest Chair National Society of Newspaper Columnists The National Society of Newspaper Columnists announces that its 2017 contest is now open for submissions. (See complete Rules HERE.) Finalists and honorable mentions…
Will Rogers Award 2017 Nominating Period Open
Nominations for the 2017 Will Rogers Humanitarian Award are now being accepted (application HERE). The award, recognizing a writer whose work has positively affected readers’ lives and produced tangible community wide benefits, will be presented at the annual NSNC Conference June…
Death Seemed Near, So Art Buchwald Was Honored Early
This is the 14th in a series of articles about recipients of the NSNC’s annual Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award. By Dave Astor Archivist National Society of Newspaper Columnists The situation surrounding Art Buchwald made 2006 perhaps the most memorable…
FAKE NEWS = EYEBALLS = $$$
by Suzette Suzette Martinez Standring NSNC Past President Do I have to “Snopes” every shocking headline nowadays? For readers many fake news sites look legit, just like those taken down by Google:baltimoregazette.com, denverguardian.com, as well as parasitic domain-named sites such…
‘Forever’ Advice From 2005 Pyle Winner Pete Hamill
This is the 13th in a series of articles about recipients of the NSNC’s annual Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award. By Dave Astor Archivist National Society of Newspaper Columnists Two things columnists should avoid: “You can’t hurt anybody who can’t…