2017 Annual Column Contest Opens! Up to 40 Chances to Place!

By Cathy Turney

Contest Chair

The National Society of Newspaper Columnists announces that its 2017 contest is now open for submissions. Finalists and honorable mentions will be named in eight categories including General Interest, Humor and Online-Blog-Multimedia. Yes, writers who blog only can now enter!

Increase your professional standing with “Nominated for NSNC Columnist Award” on your resume and website! Can it get much better than that? Yes! When it’s announced mid-spring, 40 of you will be able to rightfully claim that you’re finalists.

By entering, you may get free admission to the conference, June 8-11, at the Radisson Hotel Manchester in Manchester, New Hampshire because everyone who enters will receive a raffle ticket, and if yours is drawn you get free admission ($299 for members, $399 nonmembers)!

We welcome multiple submissions. You can submit one entry of three samples to each category that you qualify for, increasing your chances of winning. The columns must be different in each category.

In addition to fame (above) and fortune ($300 for first place in each category, $200 for second, and $100 for third), winners will be announced at the awards banquet during the NSNC conference.

Deadline for entry is midnight Pacific, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Fees are very reasonable: $50 per entry for non-NSNC members and $25 for members. Join NSNC and help foster your profession for only $50 and thus qualify for the lower entry fee!

Entries are to be submitted via email as PDF attachments (except for multimedia for which only URLs of the samples are needed) or by U.S. Postal Service. Further explanation is contained in the application and rules.

Judges are longtime professional journalists and/or journalism scholars.

Enter now, or the March 15 deadline will come and go before you know it!

Cathy Turney is a veteran of the real estate profession, blogger and author of the award-winning book Laugh Your Way to Real Estate Sales Success, for Real Estate Agents, Wannabes, UsedToBes, and Those Who Love Them.