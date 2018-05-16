Annual Contest Finalists – 2018

Thank you to all who entered the 2018 NSNC Columnist Contest and a special thank you to our wonderful panel of judges.
Below you will find our list of finalists from all eight categories in alphabetical order by first name. Exact placements and categories will be announced at our Awards Banquet during the NSNC Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 9th. The banquet will feature Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement award recipient Connie Schultz.
Amanda Beam
Annette Januzzi Wick
Chandra Bozelko
Curtis Honeycutt
Dana Milbank
Dave Jaffe
David Cay Johnston
Debra A. Klein
Derrick Z. Jackson
Elaine Ambrose
Helen Ubiñas
Jason Graves
Joyce J. Wadler
Kathryn Mayer
Kathy Eliscu
Ken Tingley
Leah Eskin
Lisa Smith Molinari
Lori Duff
Louis Profeta
Malcolm Gibson
Markos Kounalakis
Mike Newall
Paul Lander
Rebecca Regnier
Richard Parker
Rick Telander
Rob Cuthbert
Russell Frank
Saralee Perel
Shannon Shelton Miller
Sheri Saretsky
Tracy Beckerman
Thank you again! See you Cincinnati!