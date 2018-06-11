Sitting Duck Award for 2018

President Trump’s win streak ends at three, as Scott Pruitt steals the Sitting Duck Award – or rather most likely will ask his staff to pick it up for him.

Pruitt is the 2018 winner of the Sitting Duck Award, presented annually by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists to the news figure who is an easy target – sitting duck – and provides columnists, bloggers, and other writers with plenty of fodder.

President Trump won the previous three years.

The foibles of Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, have been well documented. They include building a $43,000 soundproof telephone booth in his office, asking security staff to pick up his preferred skin moisturizer, using police lights and a siren when traveling across town, taking a taxpayer-paid junket to Morocco, giving excessive raises to his top staffers, and leasing a condo at below-market rates and then getting locked out by the landlord.

Outgoing NSNC President Lisa Smith Molinari said she would do her best to have the prize delivered to Pruitt via a private jet, on which flight attendants would serve food from the Chick-fil-A franchise that Pruitt’s wife owns, assuming she’s ever awarded one.

This year, the NSNC gathered June 7-10 at the University of Cincinnati and honored syndicated columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Connie Schultz with the Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award.

