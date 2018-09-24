My Top 10 Columnist Books. Have You Read Them?

You, the Columnist
By Dave Lieber
My kid brother visited recently and gasped when he saw my home office library. Hundreds of journalism books. Biographies of newspaper legends. Many columnist collections.
“Get rid of them,” he said.
“Why?”
“Cause when you die it’s a pain to handle this. I had to do that for dad.” (He was executor of our late dad’s estate.)
What a buzzkill. He’s ruining the joy of a home library.
*
Anyway, if I could only keep 10 columnist-related books, what would they be? By way of saying, these are highly recommended. Click on the image for reasons why they are recommended.